Dileep, one of the most popular stars in Malayalam cinema, may soon be seen playing the role of protagonist in a sequel to the 2015 blockbuster 'Two Countries'.

A recent report published in Times of India reveals that director Shafi is apparently planning to make 'Two Countries 2' which will showcase the story of Ullas Kumar, a young man who faces issues due to his wife's alcoholism.

Rafi who penned the screenplay of the prequel will write the script for this movie as well. The shooting of the movie is expected to begin once Dileep's schedule gets charted. It is still unclear whether Mamta Mohandas, the lead heroine in the prequel, will play the same role in this upcoming project.

Dileep is currently busy with the shooting of 'Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel' which is being directed by B Unnikrishnan. Touted to be the comeback film of Dileep after the actress molestation row, expectations surrounding this project is sky high.

Dileep is apparently playing the role of a criminal lawyer in this flick, and close sources to this film reveal that this Unnikrishnan directorial will have all the necessary ingredients demanded to meet the needs of the actor's fans.

As Unnikrishnan announced 'Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel', he faced huge criticism for casting Dileep in the lead role. Many critics and feminists argued that casting a criminal case accused in the lead role of a movie will set a bad example in front of the general society.

'Professor Dinkan' is another Dileep movie which is now gearing up for release. The film is directed by Kerala State award-winning cinematographer Ramachandra Babu. The story of 'Professor Dinkan' is also penned by Rafi, and it is expected to be a fantasy comedy which will portray the story of a clever magician. Namitha Pramod will be seen playing the role of the lady lead in this film.