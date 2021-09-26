It is official. Dil Raju will be joining hands with Tamil actor Vijay for a film, presently referred to as Thalapathy 66. The makers have formally announced the collaboration on Sunday, 26 September.

In a press release, Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations said that it is a proud moment for the production house. The message read, "With immense pleasure and happiness we at Sri Venkateswara Creations announce our first ever Tamil Film with Thalapathy Vijay. We are extremely excited about this much-anticipated project and could not have asked for a better beginning than being associated with Thalapathy Vijay. This will for sure be a proudest project for us."

Noted Actors in the Cast

Vamshi Paidipally will be directing the movie which will be jointly funded by Dil Raju and Shirish. The press added, "Many noted actors and a top-notch technical team will be associated with this prestigious project. All the important information regarding the title and the crew will be announced officially very soon. We request you all to join us in this amazing journey and seek your blessings and good wishes."

If the reports in the Telugu media are to be believed, Dil Raju, producer of Vijay's 67th film, has offered him a huge remuneration. Well, the Tamil actor is getting over Rs 100 crore to work in the movie, which will be reportedly a pan-India film.

The news of Vamsi directing Vijay was revealed first by singer Krish on Twitter in June when he tweeted, "Happy happy birthday to one of my favorite person and director Vamsi have an amazing year ahead my friend.. waiting and best wishes for your next with actor Vijay Anna.[sic]"

Later, he deleted the tweet but the screenshot remained available on social media sites.