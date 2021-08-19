https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/764538/taliban-suspends-trade-india-days-after-taking-over-kabul.jpg IBTimes IN

Thalapathy Vijay proved his box office prowess earlier this year by releasing his much-expected film Master, which turned out to be a successful venture at the collection centres despite the Covid-19 pandemic. It was the first big movie in India to hit the screens after the lockdown was lifted in the country.

The actor was reportedly offered Rs 100 crore for Master and later it was reduced to Rs 80 crore as part of a cost-cutting measure in the change situation that arose due to Covid-19. Since he has proven again that he is a bankable star, the actor is getting a huge paycheck again.

Shocking Remuneration

If the reports in the Telugu media are to be believed, Dil Raju, producer of Vijay's 67th film, has offered him a huge remuneration. Well, the Tamil actor is getting over Rs 100 crore to work in the movie, which will be reportedly a pan-India film.

The forthcoming film is written and directed by Vamsi Paidipally. If true, he will become the highest-paid actor of South India, beating the likes of Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu, and Junior NTR.

The movie is yet to be formally announced. However, singer Krish has revealed the news of Vijay-Vamsi's collaboration in June when he tweeted, "Happy happy birthday to one of my favorite person and director Vamsi have an amazing year ahead my friend.. waiting and best wishes for your next with actor Vijay Anna.[sic]" Later, he deleted the tweet but the screenshot remained available on social media sites.

Vijay's Next is Beast

Meanwhile, Vijay will be next seen in Nelson Dilipkumar's Beast. The majority of the shooting is completed and the third schedule has commenced a few weeks ago in Chennai. The team has a plan to fly to Russia to shoot the climax portion of the action thriller.

Sun Pictures is funding the film which has Pooja Hegde as the female lead. Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, and others are in the supporting cast. It has Anirudh Ravichander's music, Manoj Paramahamsa's cinematography, and R Nirmal's editing.

After Beast, he will be reportedly joining hands with Desingh Periyasamy of Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal fame after which he will team up with Vamsi Paidipally.