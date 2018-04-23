Diabetes is a serious, chronic disease affecting around 8.5 percent of the adult population in the world. According to WHO, diabetes caused 1.5 million deaths in 2012 and the complications of the disease can lead to heart attack, stroke, blindness, kidney failure and lower limb amputation.

Figuring out the best foods to eat when suffering from diabetes can be tough. So, here are some foods that can control the disease:

Fatty Fish

Fatty fishes such as salmon, sardines, herring, anchovies, and mackerel are one of the healthiest foods on the planet. They are great sources of the omega-3 fatty acids DHA and EPA.

According to Healthline, diabetic patients who are at a risk of heart disease and stroke should add fatty fishes to their diet. Studies showed that people who eat fatty fish regularly have a lower risk of heart failure and less likely to die from heart disease.

Eggs

Eggs are really good for health in a number of ways, it helps in reducing heart disease risk, improves cholesterol level and blood sugar levels. In a study, researchers found people with type 2 diabetes who consumed two eggs daily as part of a high-protein diet improved blood lipid and blood glucose profiles.

Turmeric

Turmeric is known for its powerful health benefits. Its active ingredient, curcumin, can lower inflammation, blood sugar levels, reduce heart disease risk and is good for kidney health. It is important because diabetes is one of the leading causes of kidney disease.

Chia Seeds

Chia seeds are very good for people with diabetes. It's extremely high in fiber, yet low in digestible carbs. It can help you achieving a healthy weight as it reduces hunger and makes you feel full.

Leafy green vegetables

Leafy green vegetables are extremely nutritious, low in calories and low in digestible carbs. Leafy greens like spinach, kale, and others are good sources of several vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C.