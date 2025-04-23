The release of Saif Ali Khan's 'Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins' is right around the corner. The Jaideep Ahlawat, Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor and Nikita Dutta series is making quite some buzz with its entertaining trailer. At the trailer launch, Kunal Kapoor jokingly said it was a "pain" to work with Saif Ali Khan. He not only complained of the actor coming late but also of him never learning his lines.

Kunal complains about Saif

Kunal Kapoor said, "He is a pain. It was difficult to work with him. He didn't turn up on time and when he did, he didn't know his line and then we had to wait till he learned his lines. Then take after take."

The 'Rang De Basanti' actor also called shooting for the series a "lonely" experience for him. He added that his scenes were mostly of chasing where he would shoot with the rest of the star cast and thus felt very lonely. On the other hand, everyone else shot and enjoyed together.

Feeling lonely on sets

"Loneliness because I am not with them in the film, I am chasing them so I was alone on the set. These people would enjoy together," said Kunal while talking to Filmygyan. He further went on to add that he would often pick up thrown plastic glasses and tidy up the set in his free time out of boredom and loneliness.

The Netflix series has been directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal. The heist show has been produced by Marflix Pictures. The show marks the return of Saif Ali Khan to the OTT world.