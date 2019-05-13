Actress Aahana Kumra had become the talk of the town for portraying the role of gritty Leela, a young beautician, in 2016 Indian black comedy film, Lipstick Under My Burkha. She had let go her inhibitions and performed intense love making scenes with conviction which earned her a tag of a bold actress. But she believes in flauting her body of work rather than flaunting her own body on the screen to get noticed.

With an emerging era of online streaming content, many OTT platforms offer uncensored web series/films for viewers to watch it on their handheld devices. Many aspiring actresses have taken up bold characters to play on screen and earned fame by shedding off their clothes in front of the camera.

She recently revealed that she gets offered roles in many shows wherein her character demands to takes her clothes off on the screen. But she said that she chose to stay away from taking up such roles as she feels that one doesn't need to flaunt their bodies to get audience's attention.

"I have stayed away from most of it. On a daily basis, I get offered shows that have some sexual character in it, where she has to show her boobs, butt-crack, and so on. Just because I did Lipstick Under My Burkha, it doesn't mean that's the only role I will do. I am very proud of my work that I have done in the last one year where not a single role of mine is a repeat of my previous character. I have not shown my tits or ass in those roles and still managed to grab the attention of audiences. Your work speaks more than your body," Aahana Kumra told Rediff in an interview.

Aahana was last seen in The Accidental Prime Minister wherein she had played the role of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi alongside Anupam Kher as Manmohan Singh, Akshaye Khanna as Sanjaya Baru and others.