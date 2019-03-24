In a shocking turn of events, actress Aahana Kumra was held to ransom by a cab driver in the middle of her trip near Chandigarh on Sunday (March 24) evening. The cab was initially delayed for almost 4 hours from the starting point of her destination trip.

In a series of tweets, a shaken Aahana shared the horrifying details of her unfortunate experience from her ongoing trip to ensure she reaches her destination safely. She said the cab driver named Sushil, working for VD Travel, a car hire company, refused to move forward if he didn't receive the payment through the online travel company into his account. Aahana had booked the cab through MakeMyTrip from Shimla on March 23 enroute to Amritsar and had paid for the trip on March 23 night.

Despite repeated attempts to contact the MakeMyTrip to report the issue, Aahana, who was worried for her safety, failed to get a convincing reply from the customer care executives. Aahana shared that at one point, the customer care executive asked her to cancel the booking when they failed to rectify the issue with the cab delay. Aahana even shared her the details of her tax invoice on Twitter.

Aahana said that the travel agency from where the cab was sent to pick her up, threatened her that they would not let her leave the vehicle till the payment would reflect in their account. She is still moving in the same cab and waiting to reach her destination safe and sound.

According to Aahana, MakeMyTrip have not owned up their fault yet. International Business Times India tried to reach out to MakeMyTrip to enquire about Aahana's ongoing status of her trip but they are yet to reply to our queries.

Take a look.