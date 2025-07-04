Munawar Faruqui's sudden wedding with Mehzabeen Coatwala had left everyone pleasantly surprised. The actor and stand-up comedian, who was in the news for his alleged affairs in the real world while doing Bigg Boss, got hitched suddenly. Now, in an interaction with Farah Khan, the Bigg Boss 17 winner stated that he didn't know Mehzabeen while he was on the show.

Munawar added that Mehzabeen was not a part of his life, and he didn't know her at all during BB. The BB winner was in the news for his equation with Ayesha Khan and Mannara Chopra while he was in the show. He was also accused of two-timing Ayesha with Nazia. The stand-up comedian's love life became a big highlight of the show that season.

"The thing is the person with whom I got married, the date got fixed just a month before it. I did not know her when I went to Bigg Boss. People tend to think so much about my life, and I can't feed into that gossip," he told Farah Khan.

Munawar on his sudden wedding

Munawar also added that his sole idea behind getting married was to have his son, Mikael, with him all the time. Faruqui said that his son used to stay with her sister as he was busy with work. And he realised that his son needed him, his time.

"When I came out of Bigg Boss, I was busy with a lot of work. At that time, Mikael was living with my sister then. He was with me for a week and we spent a lot of time together. When he was leaving, I felt like I don't want him to go. I felt that he needs me. That time he kept hugging me the whole time, I felt that he needs me," Munna said.

Why the marriage?

Munawar said that he took the decision to marry for his son so that Mikael could be with him all the time. He added that even Mehzabeen's situation was the same as she had a daughter from a previous marriage. He added that he prayed all night that things work out and he gets to stay with Mikael all the time.