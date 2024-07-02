It's been over a month since 'Bigg Boss 17' winner Munawar Faruqui, married secretly months after winning Bigg Boss 17. His marriage came as a shocker for many as he didn't announce it on any social media. Munawar married Mehzabeen Coatwala and she has a 10-year-old child while Munawar also has a son, the family of four stay together in Mumbai.

Last week, Munawar went to Dubai for his show along with his family, and that is when he revealed about his wife.

Munawar Faruqui kisses wife Mehzabeen Coatwala; celebrates one month anniversary [Reactions]

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui has officially confirmed his wedding with makeup artist Mehzabeen Coatwala. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Munawar Faruqui posted a bunch of photos as the duo celebrated their one-month wedding anniversary in Dubai.

Munawar Faruqui shared the picture, captioned, "W in life. (sic)"

Netizens slammed Munawar for getting married despite giving hope to other girls.

A user wrote, "Ayesha was right he sent her the rishta while he was with both Nazila and Ayesha chi.."

Another said, "Two-timing."

This post comes a day after Munawar's housemate from 'Bigg Boss 17', Khanzaadi, said that she doesn't believe he is married. She said, "Yes, I got to know about the reports of his wedding. I am actually still not sure. I don't think that he (Munawar Faruqui) is married. Jab tak woh khud nahi bolta hai tab tak main nahi manane wali (Unless and until he himself confirms it, I will not believe that he is married)."

Munawar Faruqui and Mehzabeen Coatwala got married in May this year

As per an India Times report, this is Munawar and Mehzabeen's second marriage. Munawar was previously married to Jasmine; he has a six-year-old son Mikael with his first wife. He also spoke about his son on Bigg Boss 17. Mehzabeen reportedly has a 10-year-old daughter from a previous marriage.