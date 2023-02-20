It was a big win for German epic film 'All Quiet on the Western Front' at the BAFTA 2023. The film based on the 1928 novel by German author Erich Maria Remarque detailing the horrors of WW1, the film went on to win seven awards. However, a huge section of netizens were not happy with the way BAFTA snubbed India's RRR.

Social media reacts

At a time, when RRR has been making waves at various prestigious foreign award shows with its choreography and song sequence, the snub has not been taken lightly by the fans. Many on social media slammed BAFTA and the discrimination. "BAFTA wasn't ready for this masterpiece," one user wrote. "This is outrageously discriminating against RRR," a social media user wrote.

"Well BAFTA didn't have the courage to even get RRR in any categories. Is the reasoning that RRR shows British ancestors in a bad light? Are u telling the world that there is no elevated artistry in anything that even remotely points out that your past is built on oppression?," another one asked. "Shame that RRR was not even nominated," another social media user wrote.

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' made the country proud by winning the prestigious Golden Globes' award for Best Song - Naatu Naatu. Rajamouli's film received Best Foreign Language Film and its track 'Naatu Naatu' once again clinched the Best Original Song honour.

SS Rajamouli's moving speech

"To all the women in my life. My mother Raja Nandini thought school education was overrated and she encouraged me to read comics and story books and encouraged my creativity. My sister-in-law Srivalli who became like a mother to me always encourages me to be the best version of me. My wife Rama... she's the costume designer of my films but more than that she is the designer of my life. If she's not here I am not here today. To my daughters, their smiles are enough to light my life up. And finally to my motherland India, Mera Bharat Mahan - Jai hind," Rajamouli had said while lifting the award.