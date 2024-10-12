It's been a week since Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 began and since then the reality show has been garnering headlines as the inmates are busy fighting over trivial issues and disagreements among them have already begun.

On the premiere of Bigg Boss 18, Aniruddhacharya Maharaj, lovingly monikered as Pookie Baba made headlines, as she attended the premiere of the show. The spiritual leader also interacted with Salman Khan and the contestants.

However, Aniruddhacharya Maharaj faced massive backlash for attending Bigg Boss. The reason why he faced the ire of devotees and netizens was that the spiritual leader had declared that he would never participate in any reality shows. He was also approached to be a contestant inside the house but he turned down the offer and stated "Bigg Boss is a program where abusive people live. They are not cultured people. Therefore it would not be right for me to go there.

Shri aniruddhacharya ji maharaj told people why he went to the big boss .. pic.twitter.com/pf9zaqJ18D — छोटू डॉन (@chotu_donn) October 9, 2024

Aniruddhacharya Maharaj apologised to his fans and followers for being part of Bigg Boss 18's premiere episode.

In a public apology to his followers, he sasying, "Bigg Boss toh teen mahine ka karikaram hota hai, 3 mahine ke liye uss ghar ke andar jate hai log aur 3 mahine ke liye uss gahr ke andar kaid ho jate hai...mai unn 3 mahino me kya ek din ke liye bhi gaya?"

( If my entry into Bigg Boss has hurt the feelings of any Sanatani, then this son of yours, this servant, seeks your forgiveness. I intended to promote Sanatan values, not to compete.)

He further elaborated, stating, "Maine mana kara tha ki mai bigg boss me nhi jaunga aur mai nhi dikha, fir aap kahenge ki aap bigg boss ke manch me dikhe, ha jbb maine mana kar diya tareeke se kayi baar, tbb unhone kaha, Colors TV valo ne, bigg boss ki team ne ki Maharaj ji accha ek kaam kariye, Jo 18 log yaha log bigg bos ke ghar me ja re hai, unhe ashirwad dene ke liye aa jayiye," ( I have always said I wont enter Bigg Boss as a contestant).

He further said, "Aap nishchint rahe jab tak ye saans rahegi Sanatan ki hi baat karunga (I ask for your forgiveness a million times, but know that as long as I live, I will continue to speak about Sanatan values)."

When one of his followers asked him about his guest appearance at the grand premiere, Aniruddhacharya stated "I had said before that I would never participate in Bigg Boss, and I did not. I was only there as a guest, not as part of the show's main cast."

He added that he only went there to give his blessings and not to compete.

About Bigg Boss 18

Bigg Boss 18's theme this year is Time Ka Taandav, the reality series features Vivian Dsena, Shilpa Shirodkar, Arfeen Khan, Rajat Dalal Chahat Pandey and others.

Bigg Boss 18 will premiere on Sunday night at 9 pm on Colours TV and will also be available for streaming on Jio Cinema.