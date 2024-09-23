'Didn't clear JEE but got Coldplay tickets': BookMyShow Site Crashes minutes before Sale For Coldplay Mumbai Concert; sparks meme fest
This year is indeed full of wow and surprising moments for avid music lovers. After Diljit Dosanjh's Di- Illuminati concert It was announced that Coldplay would be performing in Mumbai on January 18 and 19 2025, the tickets of the same were available on Book My Show from 12 noon on Sunday, September 22, 2024. As soon as the fans got to that Coldplay would be surprising in Mumbai, they flocked to the BMS app and were all ready to book the tickets, But unfortunately, the site cashed as well as the app and hardly anyone could book the ticket.

The news of the Book My Show app crashing just seconds before the sale for Coldplay's Mumbai concert didn't go down well with the fans and the ones who were ready with their cards since morning to book the ticket. They were disheartened and saddest that not just Diljit, they also missed Coldplay tickets.

Netizens flocked to social media and reacted hilariously to the BMS show app failure.

From Coldplay to Soldplay ticket fiasco ends up in meme fest

Let's take a look at the memes and how fans have reacted to the BMC app/ website crash.

Ticket prices

Coldplay Mumbai concert ticket prices range from Rs 2,500 to Rs 12,500, with options for Rs 3,000, Rs 3,500, Rs 4,000, Rs 4,500, Rs 9,000, and Rs 9,500. Each transaction is limited to a maximum of eight tickets.

The venue for the Coldplay concert is Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium.Amid phenomenal demand for tickets to their show, Coldplay has added a new date to their India performance on January 21 2025. 

This marks Coldplay's second performance in India, following their 2016 appearance at the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai. The band, formed in 1997, comprises Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, and Will Champion. Some of their biggest hits include "A Sky Full of Stars," "Don't Panic," "Viva La Vida," and "In My Place."

