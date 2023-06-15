Javed Akhtar has opened up in court about what went down the night Kangana Ranaut came to his home where they discussed Hrithik Roshan. Kangana Ranaut had accused Akhtar of calling her home and threatening her for not apologising to Rakesh Roshan over the whole Hrithik Roshan controversy. Kangana had alleged that she was shivering throughout the conversation and was intimidated.

How they met

The renowned lyricist had filed a defamation case against the actress after her interview. Javed Akhtar, has now called it all a lie, during a court hearing. The writer revealed that they had a common friend – a certain Dr Agarwal – who wanted to discuss the matter with Kangana and Javed Akhtar invited her to his home. He revealed that he had already informed the agenda of the meeting to the Queen actress.

Javed Akhtar calls Kangana's version a "lie"

"You expect obedience from Kangana, it is not called obedience, but possibility for something... some kind of a solution. Physical reality is they came to my house, but obedience is a notion only in mind. I had told her about the agenda of the meeting on call. Didn't call her to discuss the weather political situation or America election in 2016," reports quote him saying. "Whatever Kangana said in the interview is a lie and nothing but a lie," Javed told the court.