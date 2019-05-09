Two days after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she feels like giving one "tight slap of democracy" to the Prime Minister, Modi has hit back at Bengal CM saying the slap will become a blessing for him.

Addressing his second rally in West Bengal's Purulia district on Thursday, May 9, PM Modi said, "I was told that Didi has said that she feels like slapping Modi. Didi..oh Didi...I call you Mamata Didi and your slap will become a blessing for me."

Watch the video here:

#WATCH PM Modi in Purulia, "Mujhe bataya gaya hai ki yahan Didi ne kahan hai ki woh Modi ko thapad maarna chahti hain. Didi' o' Mamata Didi mein toh aapko didi kehta hun, aapka aadar karta hun, aapka thapad bhi mere liye ashirwaad ban jaayega, woh bhi khalunga." pic.twitter.com/DVZ8MxLVCg — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2019

On Tuesday, the West Bengal CM touched off a war of words with PM Modi when she said that she feels like giving one "tight slap of democracy" to PM Modi. A furious Trinamool Congress supremo claimed that PM Modi deserved the slap for repeatedly accusing her party TMC of using extortion money.

Addressing a public rally at Santuri in Purulia, Banerjee said, "Money does not matter to me. That is why when Narendra Modi came to Bengal and accused my party of being tolabaaz, I wanted to give him a tight slap of democracy." Banerjee's comments on the PM came after Modi said West Bengal under Banerjee was known for "triple T -- Trinamool, Tolabaazi, Tax".

#WATCH West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Purulia: Money doesn't matter to me.That is why when Narendra Modi came to Bengal and accused my party of being Tolabaaz (Toll collector), I wanted to give him a tight slap of democracy pic.twitter.com/JnE5xywWJI — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2019

At today's rally, Modi continued to say that if Mamata Didi had the courage to slap those, who looted the money of poor people through chit funds, she wouldn't be so scared.