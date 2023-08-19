Bollywood's one of the hottest looking couples Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor never fail to serve relationship goals. The couple are often seen sharing romantic pictures from their vacation. The duo have often been trolled for the age gap. However, Arjun Kapoor's latest pictures on Instagram have got netizens talking.

Arjun Kapoor spent his Independence Day long weekend away from the hustle-bustle of the city.

Arjun Kapoor goes on a solo trip

Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram and shared photos from his solo trip. He captioned the post: "Life is short, make your weekends long..."

As soon as Arjun Kapoor dropped solo pictures from his long weekend travel sans his GF Malaika, netizens started to debate and speculate if the couple has called it quits.

A user wrote, "Don't say you and @malaikaaroraofficial are not together anymore.

While a section of netizens supported Arjun Kapoor and said that everyone has individual space as well - a concept people need to understand.

Where was Malaika?

Malaika was recently seen attending AP Dhillion's party with her son Arhaan Khan. This led to break-up rumours.

About Malaika and Arjun's relationship

Arjun and Malaika have been together since 2019. The couple often share loved-up pictures from their romantic getaways.

Meanwhile, Malaika was previously married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan they got divorced in 2016. The couple continues to stay friends and are co-parenting their son, Arhaan Khan.

Work front

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor has The Ladykiller with Bhumi Pednekar.