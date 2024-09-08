A sea of Bollywood stars graced Ambani's Antilia on Saturday night to attend the grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Who's who from Bollywood were present in the industry, including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ananya Pandey, and Sara Ali Khan to name a few.

All the celebs before seeking blessings at Ambani cha raja posed for shutterbugs.

However, it was Sara's awkward posing style that caught attention. Sara looked breathtakingly beautiful in a multi-coloured lehenga and purple bralette. The actor flaunted her abs while posing for paps, she wasn't lauded but on the contrary, was slammed for holding her breath and posing just to show her abs. Eagle-eyed netizens took to paps comments section and brutally trolled her for doing so. Some also trolled her stylist.

A user wrote, "Sara should change her stylist,she is very beautiful but her stylist does not choose the right colors and the right clothes for her.She can do much better."

Another user mentioned, "Did you notice she's not breathing."

The third one said. "Yes I ve noticed her stuck breath to show abs."

The fourth user wrote, "Good! Now plz breath!"

Did Salman Khan and Sara ignore each other?

However, another video has gone viral that shows Sara Ali Khan seemingly ignoring Salman Khan.

Work Front

Sara was last seen in Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan. She will next be seen in Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino, which will be a sequel to Life... In a Metro. Metro.. In Dino, also has a cast that includes Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.