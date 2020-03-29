Director Patty Jenkins rose to fame after she directed DC's Wonder Woman, starring Gal Gadot in the lead role. However, did you know that Patty was offered to helm Thor 2 for rival Marvel Studios, much before Wonder Woman?

As we all know that she had not directed a film in more a decade but still she refused to jump aboard the opportunity that Marvel offered. Nonetheless, she has a legit reason behind it.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Patty claimed that she knew if the film would not work, she would eventually be blamed. She said, "I did not believe that I could make a good movie out of the script that they were planning on doing.

'I think it would have been a huge deal'

I think it would have been a huge deal—it would have looked like it was my fault. It would've looked like, 'Oh my God, this woman directed it and she missed all these things.' That was the one time in my career where I really felt like, do this with [another director] and it's not going to be a big deal. And maybe they'll understand it and love it more than I do."

Adding that there's no point in doing movies that one doesn't believe in, Patty mentioned that the only reason she would direct a film was to prove people that she could. But it wouldn't have proved anything if I didn't succeed. I don't think that I would have gotten another chance. And so, I'm super grateful," she quipped.

Nonetheless, she showered praised on Marvel for giving her an opportunity and even applauded the production house's decision to bring director Taika Waititi, calling him "Thor's rightful director." Well, it would not be wrong to say that Thor: The Dark World is considered the ugly duckling of the MCU.

For now, Patty is awaiting the release of Wonder Woman 1984, starring Gal Gadot. The film has now been pushed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic which has gripped the entire world.