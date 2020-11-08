November 7 was a big day for America after the democratic and historic win of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as President and Vice President-elect. Not only did the USA rejoice their victory, but several Indian celebs and netizens on Twitter are still celebrating their momentous win.

It's indeed a proud moment for all Indians as Kamala Harris is the first Indian-origin, woman Vice President of the United States. Indians are beaming with pride after this news but did you know Shatrugan Sinha's niece was closely associated with Kamala Harris?

Shatrughan Sinha's household's affiliation with US vice President-elect.

Taking to Twitter, he talked about how his niece, Preeta Sinha, daughter of his elder brother was related to Kamala Harris. He wrote:

"Heartiest congratulations! Because the world is overjoyed along with your @JoeBiden spectacular & most deserving win! Additionally, we should not overlook the fascinating, elegant, fantastic, clever mental par excellence @KamalaHarris on her most anticipated win. Kudos!"

Right here she is seen with my niece, like daughter, Preeta Sinha d/o my elder brother Dr.Lakhan Sinha who alongside along with her younger staff has been very intently related to essentially the most deserving Kamala Harris, a favourite of India/Indians being deeply concerned within the USA Presidential Election, supporting, selling & encouraging our personal Kamala & her folks for this excellent mega win. Our daughter, Preeta too deserves Kudos! Effectively finished! God Bless!"

Sonakshi Sinha follows Preeta.

He also shared a picture of Preeta with Kamala, which also featured in Preeta's unverified Instagram account, but one which is followed by actor and daughter of Shatrughan, Sonakshi Sinha.

Preeta's Instagram account