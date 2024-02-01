Salman Khan might appear to be the fittest actors in the industry today but there was a time when the Dabangg Khan went through a major health scare. The actor was suffering from a neurological disorder known as trigeminal neuralgia. In the disease, the patient suffers from intense and constant pain in the jaw, cheeks and head area. So much so that even speaking gives unbearable sensation of pain and agony.

When Salman spoke about the pain

Salman Khan had undergone a surgery for the disease back in 2011. "I was suffering from this nerve problem called trigeminal neuralgia. So I couldn't talk. Had to talk like that (speaking with his mouth slightly closed) and huge amount of pain," he said in a video posted on YouTube by Gulf News during the promotions of Tubelight.

The suicide disease

The Tiger 3 actor further added that the pain used to be so intense that he found it difficult to even talk. "That's one disease that basically has the highest rates of suicides. Over education, over everything. There is so much of pain...I suffered that," Salman Khan had said. The pain in the disease usually lasts from seconds to minutes and the frequence keeps increasing as it progresses. The pain in the disease is reportedly so unbearable that patients either go into depression or see no other option other than committing suicide.

Salman Khan had said that no matter one goes through internally fans don't know about it and hence one has to keep doing their job. He added that one bad performance and it gets written forever. So, he gave it his all. Ever since, Salman has pushed himself towards fitness and creating an enviable physique. Even though he is about to touch 60, Salman doesn't look his age and is fit as a fiddle.