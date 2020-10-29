Long before Salman Khan brought in the trend of going shirtless on screen, we knew him as someone with an extremely thin physique. However, with his will and determination, he built a huge part of his fan following on just his abs. In a throwback interview, it is revealed that after being reprimanded by his dad Salim Khan, Salman started his bodybuilding journey with a 'Bhaiya Gym' at an annual fee of Rs 60!

As per a throwback report, Salman was inclined towards taking filmmaking, as was suggested by his friends. However, papa Salim believed he would make it only as a romantic actor, who'd star in a few films. "You can't become Mohalle ka dada or lawyer or an inspector," Salim had said. At the same time, he refused to pay any extravagant gym membership fees for the actor. This did not deter Salman, and he went ahead to join Bhaiya Gym with his gang of friends including Ronit Roy, Shehzad Khan, Rafiq Kazi and Iqbal among others even as they saw actors like Sunny Deol and Amrita Singh stepping out of Bandra's prestigious hotel Sea Rock gym.

And while all of Salman's friends slowly backed out after point, the actor continued. Situated near the residence of Dharmendra and Mala Sinha, Bhaiya Gym aka Bandra Physical Cultural Association Gym, was established in May 1925 on St. Martin Road and continues to run with Salman Khan's picture hung on their walls.

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor started showcasing his transformation from early 1998 with his movies like Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, Biwi No.1 and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam followed by Mujhse Shaadi Karoge in 2004. And then there was no looking back. His movies like Wanted (2009), Ek Tha Tiger (2012) got him boasting his gains, without caring two hoots.

In July 2019, the actor announced launching a SK-27 gym franchise with plans to open 300 gyms across India by 2020. Now that's a comeback!