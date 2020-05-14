Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif broke million hearts when reports of the much-talked-about couple ending their six-year-long relationship was all over the internet in 2016. While breakups come with a baggage of emotional stress, the ex-couple had also apparently lost a lot of money over it.

A whopping Rs 21 crore! That's how much the breakup had cost Ranbir. According to reports, the Kapoor clan had to cough up that huge amount for the lavish love nest he shared along with Katrina. "Ranbir's break-up is going to cost him financially. He will lose about Rs 21 crore after moving out from the house he shared with Katrina," Bollywood Life had quoted a source as saying.

Rumour had it that the couple used to pay Rs 15 lakh as rent for their penthouse in Silver Sands, Mumbai and Ranbir had paid Rs 21 crore as the security deposit. Apparently, the Brahmastra actor and Katrina had also invested a lot in their penthouse collecting artefacts from across the countries they had travelled together and also did the interiors themselves.

Ranbir-Katrina breakup reason:

Back then, it was then speculated that Ranbir's ex-girlfriend Deepika Padukone was the reason behind the split. Katrina in an explosive interview with a men's magazine GQ had also hinted about being unhappy with Ranbir-Deepika working together. "I can't enforce my will on the people in my life. Their choices are their own. I may not be happy with them but I hope that as they mature or as they evolve, their choices will change!" she had said.

Moreover, Ranbir's parents did not approve of Katrina. His mother Neetu Kapoor was unhappy when the actor moved out of their house to live in with Katrina. Neetu had even skipped the annual Kapoor's Christmas brunch when the Bharat actress accompanied Ranbir to the family gathering.

"I am not as close to Ranbir's family as I would like. But I would like to hang out with them more. The family would be a defining factor when I make the decision to marry. I am a very responsive person. So, if my partner gives me what I need, I can be the best girlfriend you can wish for," the actress had added.