Of all the magnificently written women characters in Mirzapur, it was Madhuri Yadav, the widowed daughter of fictional Chief Minister Surya Pratap Yadav's who stood out.

Despite a series of unfortunate events, first widowed, marrying Munna Tripathi, learning about the death of her father, her uncle's role in the death of her father and her father-in-law's despite attempts to gain control over, not just Mirzapur but the state, Madhuri does not let tragedy consume her rather uses her power and position diplomatically while safely using the villains in her life as ladders.

Madhuri Yadav, even without any attempt to seduce Munna Tripathi was able to impress the arrogant Tripathi heir, who later started respecting her for everything she earned by her own merit. Although, the writers of Mirzapur slightly overlooked that it indirectly normalised dynasty politics, Madhuri Yadav Tripathi was able to convince us all, with her face in the powerful position.

Isha Talwar featured in Salman Khan's Tubelight

Mirzapur second season may have given actress Isha Talwar a prominence, however, she has been a part of this industry for quite some time. Earlier in 2017, she had featured in Salman Khan and Kabir Khan's popular film, Tubelight. It seems Shah Rukh Khan wasn't the only actor who had a cameo in the film, but also Isha Talwar who played Banne chacha's (Om Puri) daughter Maya. Isha Talwar also worked in 2020 film Kamyaab which was produced by Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

According to her filmography in Google search, she is also one of the cast members of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Farhan Akhtar film Toofan, which has yet not released due to the pandemic that has struck worldwide.