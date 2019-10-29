While the two might not be the best of friends anymore, there was a time when Kareena Kapoor and Esha Deol's friendship was making headlines. At a time when friendship between two contemporaries was considered impossible, the two gave the industry major friendship goals. Esha and Kareena not only went to the same school but were also close pals since the beginning. Infact, Kareena had confided in Esha about Shahid Kapoor much before the industry got the whiff of it. What exactly went wrong between the two remains unknown but several reports stated that it was Kareena's statement about Esha which hurt her and ever since then the two maintained distance.

Talking about whether she gets time to go out with friends because of the demanding nature of acting, Kareena had once told Filmfare, "Not too much. But that's okay. I've seen my sister slogging it out from the age of 16. I do go out but my social circle is restricted to four or five close friends like Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra. I'm very fond of Abhishek Bachchan and Akshay Kumar. I'm comfortable with them. And of course Esha Deol. She's one of my closest friends. I'm already six films old…or young, I treat her like a younger sister. I teach her the do's and don'ts. She's as excitable and temperamental as I am. We like and dislike the same things. We're quite sure our friendship is envied by everyone."

However, when the time for Esha's wedding came, the drift was so loud and clear that Esha didn't even invite Kareena or her family personally. Kareena had cited shooting abroad as the reason behind skipping Esha's wedding. A TOI report had stated Kareena, "I'm on an outdoor in Thailand shooting for Heroine and will only be back on July 5 so I am unable to attend Esha's wedding events. Yes but I'm traveling now. I do wish Esha a happy married life always. Esha invited me and my family for the wedding. She told my friend Reenaa and her secretary sent the invite but Saif and I were away. I haven't been home in a month as I have been traveling all over London, Turkey and now Thailand."

However, Kareena's son Taimur Ali Khan, recently attended Esha's daughter, Radhya's birthday. So we are hoping that the friendship is not completely lost.