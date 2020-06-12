Alaya F gave a phenomenal debut in Jawaani Jaaneman and ruled the hearts and minds of the audiences by portraying an unconventional role brilliantly. However, the success that the girl of the moment has today didn't come easy.

Prior to getting just the right movie, Alaya underwent through tough times and faced multiple rejections during varied auditions. Every time Alaya would be dismissed, she would rebound stronger and with utmost dedication and passion. Her zest to achieve her goals was contagious and so inspiring.

After receiving a warm success and acceptance, now when she looks back at all those hard times, Alaya feels that everything happened for a reason. She got the perfect movie for herself and couldn't have imagined starting her career with any other project. The character she played in her debut was just the right one to test her craft and her diligence. She justified every emotions of Tia and aced the dual shade of it.

This journey of Alaya has taught us to never give up on your dreams and chase them until you achieve them. Adding to her list of firsts, Alaya graced the cover of a leading magazine and looked pristine and poised with her beauty and smile. Even her first ramp walk was appreciated and loved by all.

To utilise her time productively and highlight her very creative side, Alaya has recently launched her own series titled '#AlayaAF' that gives access to everyone to witness her raw and unfiltered side. People are loving the concept and showering her with a lot of love and adulation.