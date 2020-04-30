Bollywood actors need to have spunk. Alaya Furntiturewala seems to have a lot of it. She made her mark in her first movie Jawaani Jaaneman, opposite none other than Saif Ali Khan. After her debut, the young actress is navigating Bollywood.

In her latest interview, the budding talent Alaya opened up about her thoughts on relationships, her ambitions and aspirations.

Alaya Furniturewala's take on life and relationships

Alaya F is a young social media star on Instagram and is an up and coming actress in Bollywood. Her performance in Jawaani Jaaneman received high praise from critics and now the actress is looking to expand her horizons. Going from strength to strength Alaya sat down for a chat with Komal Nahta on his show Starry Nights GEN Y on Zee Cafe.

Asked to comment on her opinion on polygamous or monogamous relationships, Alaya said, "To each one their own but I am a big believer of monogamy," that's all she really needed to say. The actress also discussed her idea of morality and principles, "I wouldn't mind getting arrested for something I truly believe in," while it may not be the popular opinion, it sure is brave to stand up for what you believe in.

The actress went on to talk about her aspirations and how she'd like to experiment with both conventional and unconventional roles in her career. Alaya added that while pressure others put on her doesn't scare her, letting herself down is her greatest fear.

Sorted and clear, it will be interesting to see how she shapes up as an actress. After her successful debut, the actress is looking at a film with Jacky Bhagnani and has signed a deal with a producer on her first film, Northern Light Films.