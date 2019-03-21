South Korean police have uncovered the biggest horrifying spy-cam scandal that has left the country reeling. Almost 1,600 guests were secretly filmed in their hotel rooms across the nation, with the footage live-streamed online for paying customers to watch. This was a part of a major illegal scam to hit the country.

Police in South Korea has arrested two men, who have not been named, for allegedly installing spy cameras in 42 hotel rooms in 30 accommodations in 10 cities across South Korea, according to a report by CNN. The men have reportedly installed cameras in electrical sockets, hairdryer holders and digital TV boxes in hotels.

The footage was then broadcasted online on a website, which had thousands of members, charging $44.95 per month. The development comes a week after singer and TV celebrity Jung Joon-young admitted he had secretly filmed himself having sex with women and sharing the footage online without their consent.

"There was a similar case in the past where illegal cameras were installed in (hotels) and were consistently and secretly watched, but this is the first time the police caught where videos were broadcast live on the internet," police told CNN.

South Korea is battling an epidemic of molka – illegally filmed videos of a sexual nature that target women in public places such as toilets and changing rooms, but also in their own homes.

Back in 2018, thousands of women protested against the raging illegal filming issue in South Korea, raising slogans like "My Life is Not Your Porn," to demand action from the authorities. In 2017, more than 6,400 cases of illegal filming were reported to the police, as compared to about 2,400 cases in 2012.

The authorities in Seoul have launched initiatives like a special squad of women inspectors who conduct regular inspections of public washrooms across the city. However, the move has been slammed as inadequate and superficial. The co-owner of a South Korean revenge porn site was sentenced to four years in prison this year in January, along with a $1.26 million fine.