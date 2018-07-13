There is no denying the fact that South Indian cannot do without curd rice. It is a part of their daily food and it is their one cure to their every problem. In fact, the combination of curd and rice has turned into a nourishing meal over the years which is actually rich in carbohydrates and proteins that helps boost the growth of healthy gut bacteria and improve your health.

Eating curd rice may put you on snooze for a while but it has major health benefits and should be included into your daily food diet. And most importantly, it gives you a great sense of satisfation and contentment and eventually makes you feel happy about yourself when consumed.

So from where does this sense of satisfation actually comes?

Research says that it is because of Tryptophan, an essential amino acid, which is a necessary element for a human body present in curd. It has the building block of a chemical called Serotonin which acts as a natural mood regulator. It makes you feel happy, calm, fights anxiety, energetic and also helps in improving digestion. And this is where the rice part comes into the play when mixed with curd as it helps crossing the bloodbrain barrier to create the blissful experience after eating and gives you a sense of satisfaction and happiness.

Why curd rice is considered good for health?