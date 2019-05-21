One of the most loved female celebrities on social media from tinsel town, Deepika Padukone apparently has the highest number of mentions on Instagram from India.

The actress is one of the most celebrated female artists from India and has fans all over the world for the global icon presence she holds. Owing to this, every other day the actress gets mentioned in various posts which makes the actress as having the highest number of mentions across the social media portal, Instagram.

Testimony of the same is the 3,877,769 mentions on Instagram under the hashtag #DeepikaPadukone which is apparently bigger in comparison with any of her other contemporaries.

Deepika has a fan following which pans across all the age groups and makes the actress more relevant and relatable to her audience.

After making a strikingly impressive outing at the Met Gala 2019, Deepika dazzled at the red carpet of Cannes 2019 with a spectrum of silhouettes that got the world swooning.

All her costumes are definitely one of the most talked about at Cannes 2019, this year.

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak', which is based on the life of acid attack survivor -- Laxmi Agarwal. The movie also stars Vikrant Massey in a key role.