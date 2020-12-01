Actors Soumitra Chatterjee and Amitabh Bachchan have both been successful, bankable actors in the mainstream and alternate paradigm of Bengali and Hindi cinema respectively.

The two have been awarded National Awards three times by the Government of India. They have also been the recipient of the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke, given by the Government of India.

For more than one reasons, late actor Soumitra Chatterjee and Amitabh Bachchan will remain cultural icons and emotions for India. They learnt to adapt to with the changing times, and while Soumitra Chatterjee, was unable to detach himself from the old version of Kolkata, Amitabh Bachchan learnt to grow up with times. Be it millennial language, blogging, this man knows it all. He even cries out loudly on Twitter when he loses followers. Be it a song of 'Shava Shava' or a serious monologue in Pink, Big Bachchan can do it all.

Did you know, that in Piku, Amitabh Bachchan had re-enacted the late actor, from one of his famous songs, 'Jibone Ki Pabona.'There was a song sequence in the Shoojit Sircar directorial film, where Bhaskor Bannerjee returns from a social gathering and drinks whiskey at his residence. He turns on the music system which plays the song, 'Jibone Ki Pabona' in ambience mode. He then re-enacts the famous steps of the late actor.

Piku was one of the films for which Amitabh Bachchan had won a National award. It was one of his first films with Deepika Padukone and late actor Irrfan.

The song 'Jibone Ki Pabona' remains one of the iconic classical composition where originally Soumitra Chatterjee was seen shaking his legs with his fellow actors. The song till date remains quite popular among Bengalis.

On November 15, when Soumitra Chatterjee had breathed his last, he was one of the actors who mourned to loss of the legend and dedicated an entire section in his blog.

T 3722 - Soumitra Chatterjee .. an iconic legend .. one of the mightiest pillars of the Film Industry, .. has fallen .. a gentle soul and abundant talent .. last met him at the IFFI in Kolkata ..

Prayers .. ? pic.twitter.com/GSFYacxKCh — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 15, 2020

