There is no denying the fact that ever since Aashiqui 2, Arijit Singh has established himself as the topmost singer in Bollywood today. And going by the back-to-back hits he has been churning and crooning, it won't be surprising to see him maintain his top spot for another few years. While we know a lot about Arijit Singh's professional life, very little is known about his personal life. Let's take a look.

As per a report in DNA, Arijit Singh had fallen-in-love with his co-contestant on a singing reality show. While everyone expected it to be just an affair, the couple surprised everyone by tying the knot in 2013. The name of Arijit Singh's first wife reportedly is not yet known. The couple reportedly parted ways as they realised that the differences in their personalities and the fact that they had tied the knot in a haste.

Later, in 2014, Arijit Singh tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart, Koel Roy. The couple tied the knot on January 20, 2014, at Tarapeeth temple in West Bengal. There have been reports suggesting that for Koel Roy too, this was a second marriage. Koel had earlier been married to someone else and had a 4-year-old baby girl from that marriage.

Arijit doesn't like talking about his personal life and had kept his marriage under wraps for many years. It was much later that the industry people got to know that the singer is married.

The DNA report claims that once a journalist had asked Arijit some personal question to which the singer had directed him not to ask anything personal. Currently, at the top-of-his-game, Arijit Singh is the topmost singer in the country today.