Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have completed 46 years of their married life together. The mega star on the occasion of their 46th anniversary revealed a hilarious situation in which the two tied the knot.

In his blog, Amitabh wrote that after the success of Zanjeer, he, Jaya and some other friends decided to go on a holiday to England. When Big B sought permission from his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan for the trip, the latter had put a condition that he has to get married to Jaya if he wants to go with her.

Eventually, the two tied the knot, and then they went for the foreign holiday.

Read Amitabh's blog below:

"I lived on the 7th Road of this society .. on a rented house .. marriage had been decided among us .. nothing to be exaggerated or celebrated with any aplomb .. just the two families and .. done .. off to London, my first trip ever and hers too .. Zanjeer a success and a promise that if it did well we would all - a gang of our friends - would go on a holiday to London !

Seeking or rather informing parents that we were a group of friends going to England .. who all are going came the query from Babuji .. names disclosed .. Jaya is also going with you .. you both are alone .. yes .. if you have to go marry and go .. ok .. pandit and family informed .. next day all set .. flight at night .. marriage to finish before the flight .."

Well, this certainly makes an interesting wedding story. On the work front, Amitabh was last seen in the film Badla that also featured Taapsee Pannu. It became a box office hit. The veteran actor will next be seen in Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.