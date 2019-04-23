Badla continues to garner love and appreciation across the nation. The film has crossed the grand Rs 100 crore mark in its 5th weekend and even so, continues to perform well in the theatres.

In week 7, Sujoy Ghosh's Badla day-wise collection is - Friday - Rs 8 Lakh, Saturday - Rs 9 Lakh, Sunday - Rs 13 Lakh, and amounts to a total collection of the 3 days being, Rs 30 Lakh. The total collection of the movie till now is Rs 103.86 Crore

The crime thriller revolves around Taapsee Pannu's character Naina, who is stuck in a murder scandal. Playing Badal Gupta, a lawyer to Naina, Amitabh Bachchan has recreated the magic of Pink, yet again.

Amitabh Bachchan and Tapasee Pannu starrer crime thriller Badla is garnering love and appreciation from across the world. After the pathbreaking AndhaDhun last year, Badla is the first orbit breaking film of 2019 with its distinct storyline.

Also starring Amrita Singh, Tony Luke and Manav Kaul in supporting roles, Badla has been gauging appreciation for the remarkable performances.

Badla, presented by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment, is co-produced by Gaurav Verma and produced by Gauri Khan, Sunir Kheterpal and Akshai Puri. The crime thriller is directed by Sujoy Ghosh, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles and continues to run successfully in theatres