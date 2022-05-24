Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is soaring at the box office. Completing defeating Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad, BB2 has emerged as one of the biggest entertainers of the year. Along with Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani are also playing pivotal roles in the film. The film takes on from the success of its previous project – Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Akshay Kumar.

What made her say no

Bhool Bhulaiyaa had also won rave reviews and made moolahs at the box office. However, very few know that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan too was offered a role in the previous film, which she rejected. If reports are to be believed, the former beauty queen was the first choice for playing Avni in the film. However, she was not too keen and sure about playing a ghost onscreen and thus said no to it.

Rani too rejected

Post Bachchan, reports state that the role was also offered to Rani Mukerji. But, she too wasn't too inclined in playing a ghost onscreen and thus had to let it pass. It was only then that the role then went on to Vidya Balan. The Parineeta actress not only did complete justice to the project but also won several awards for it.

Katrina said no

Katrina Kaif too was approached for the role that later went on to be played by Ameesha Patel. However, owing to date issues and busy schedule, Kaif had to let it go. Talking about why Akshay Kumar was not a part of this one, director Anees Bazmee recently said that he was too big a star for this.