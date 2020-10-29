Cricketer Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are currently in UAE where Virat is playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Anushka is often spotted in the stands during RCB's matches. Earlier this month, she was seen clapping for Virat and even blowing kisses at him as he hit a half-century against CSK.

One more sweet moment by adorable couple Virat and Anushka was caught on camera. Anushka Sharma had a cute exchange with her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli, from the stands during one of his matches.

Here's what happened.

Virat Kohli asks pregnant Anushka Sharma from ground if she's eaten

In a video, which is now going viral, Virat is seen on the field as he gestures to his pregnant wife, asking if she has eaten. Anushka, who is in Dubai with the Indian skipper, gave him a thumbs-up from the stands. They then are seen having a brief conversation through hand gestures. Aren't they super adorable?

Check out the video below

Anushka Sharma's pregnancy glow is unmissable

The cute moment happened on Sunday during Royal Challengers Bangalore's match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday. Anushka was glowing in a red outfit with a deep V-neckline. Her large gold hoop earrings and her smile won million hearts.

Fans couldn't stop gushing seeing Virat and Anushka's turu loob, check out their comments. below

Virat shared a picture of him and Anushka, taking a dip in the sea. The photo, a silhouette, was captured by his RCB teammate AB de Villiers.

Recently, Virat Kohli took to Instagram to share a romantic picture of him and Anushka Sharma taking a dip in the sea. In the caption, Virat credited his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate AB de Villiers for the photo. In the image, Virat and Anushka can be seen gazing lovingly into each other's eyes.

Virat and Anushka are expecting their first child in January. They shared the happy news on Instagram, along with the caption, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021."