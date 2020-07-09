Hours after Vikas Dubey was arrested on Thursday (July 9) morning from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav asked the Uttar Pradesh government to clarify whether Vikas Dubey had surrendered or he was arrested.

Taking to Twitter, Akhilesh Yadav wrote: "It is reported that the main culprit of the Kanpur encounter is in the custody of the police. If this is true, then the government should clarify whether it is surrender or arrest."

'Make all the CDR of the gangster public'

The SP president also asked the Yogi Adityanath government to now make all the call detail records (CDR) of the gangster public so that his links with influential people could be busted.

Meanwhile, Congress spokesman Surendra Rajput questioned whether the gangster would be brought back to Uttar Pradesh safely. "Will he also try to run away and meet a fate similar to other?" he asked.

Dubey, who was absconding since the last week after the killing of eight policemen in Kanpur, was finally arrested from the Mahakal temple from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh today morning.

Vikas Dubey had reached the temple at around 8 am and then informed the security men about his identity and asked them to inform the police. He reportedly shouted saying: "Main Vikas Dubey hun, Kanpur wala (I am Vikas Dubey from Kanpur]."

This action of the dreaded gangster had alerted the security guards at the Ujjain temple following which the police was being alerted, which led to his arrest.

A few days back, two aides of the dreaded gangster were killed in separate encounters in UP. One of them, identified as Prabhat Mishra, was killed as police shot him dead while he tried to escape. Yesterday, the UP Police killed Amar Dubey in an encounter in Hamirpur, who was also a close aide of Vikas Dubey.

(With agency inputs)