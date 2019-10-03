Vijay Sethupathi is an actor in demand. Cutting across language barriers, he is now being wanted by filmmakers outside Tamil Nadu. His latest venture Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has hit the screens on Wednesday, 2 October. Unfortunately, the film has letdown the expectations of his fans.

The Makkal Selvan, who will be working with the likes of Aamir Khan and Vijay in the months to come, has enacted the role named Raja Pandi who extends his support to Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy (Chiranjeevi) in his war against the British Raj in Surender Reddy's creation.

His role has got lesser significance in the story according to the critics and audience. "Then again, much of the story has been written keeping Chiranjeevi in mind, so also, characters portrayed by Vijay Sethupathi, Kicha Sudeep, Ravi Kishan, Jagapathi Babu and Brahmaji haven't got as much prominence as Chiranjeevi's," reviewer from Deccan Chronicle wrote.

People complain that such a movie was not required for Vijay Sethupathi at this point of time. "Not sure why @VijaySethuOffl accepts roles like this. No importance what so ever. Just like set property sitting and standing at places , and some fights. [sic]" critic and film enthusiastic Prashanth claims on Twitter.

Talking about Vijay Sethupathi at the pre-release event of the movie in Andhra, Chiranjeevi had said, "Despite being such a busy artist, he agreed to work in the film. He works round the clock and accepted the offer saying that he doesn't want to lose opportunity to work with my brother (Chiranjeevi)," the Mega Star had thanked the Makkal Selvan for acting in the flick.

In Chiru's words, Vijay Sethupathi took up the offer because the movie had him in the lead and one do not get offers to be part of his films every day. However, the fans of the Makkal Selvan, who went to see him with a lot of expectations, were disappointed to see the actor in a small role.

"#SyeraNarasimhaReddy superb movie from #Chiranjeevi gaaru.. literally carried the movie on his shoulders.. powerful performance.. and as a #sudeep fan super happy.. but as #VijaySethupathi fan I was disappointed.. not much of screen space for @VijaySethuOffl in the movie only..[sic]" a cine-goer writes on Twitter.

The critic from Sify says, "As the film is all about Narasimha Reddy who occupies each and every frame, other male actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Sudeep, and Vijay Sethupathi (who has the worst role and minimal screen space) are wasted."

Many fans are complaining that Vijay Sethupathi committed a blunder by accepting the movie and he should be careful from here on as such films will do no good to his career at this stage.