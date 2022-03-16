Thalapathy Vijay's fans club members had won over 100 seats in the local body elections a few months ago, thereby giving a fillip to his political dreams. Now, yet another rumour has been doing rounds making people wonder whether he is finally ready to become a full-time neta.

The Meeting?

Well, a section of media had reported that Vijay had a secret meeting with poll strategist Prashant Kishor. For starters, Kishor is one of the most successful strategists in India right now. Starting from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's electoral campaign in 2014 to heading Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's poll strategy in last year's assembly elections, he has many highs to his credit.

So, the rumours of Vijay meeting Kishor obviously garnered a lot of attention from his fans. It was also said that Thalapathy was planning to test his luck in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

However, sources from Thalapathy's side have denied the rumours stating that no such meeting has taken place. Also, the actor is unwilling to contest the 2024 elections.

Vijay has always indicated his interest to enter politics. He has used his movies to express his displeasure against the issues bothering the film industry. Also at his film-related events too, the star has taken potshots at the people in power.

Vijay's Beast

However, Vijay has never openly endorsed any party or made direct statements against political parties. In fact, he warned his father and filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar and fans club members of using his name in politics without his consent.

Nonetheless, Vijay allowed his fans club members to contest in local body elections last year.

On the work front, Vijay's next release is Beast which is likely to be out in April. The movie is a black comedy action thriller film directed by Nelson. It has Pooja Hegde in the female lead while Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Aparna Das, Sathish Krishnan and others are in the cast.