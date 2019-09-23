Urvashi Rautela has revealed an interesting piece of news while talking about her infamous incident where producer Boney Kapoor was caught tapping her butt on camera. Well, the actress has claimed that she received an offer to work with none other than Ajith Kumar in a Tamil film, produced by Kapoor.

"It was blown out of proportion. Everywhere, the video went viral overnight. But there was nothing like that. I was supposed to work on a film which he was doing it with superstar Ajith. It was a Tamil film which I couldn't do because of my movie dates. So I knew him already. But because I couldn't do movie with him, that doesn't mean I don't have a relationship with him," Urvashi Rautela told Bollywood Hungama in an interview.

Boney Kapoor had created a controversy after spanking Urvashi Rautela and his act was caught on camera. In the interview, she was asked to recall any funny thing or rumour that she had heard about herself and she mentioned about this incident, while revealing about the offer from Kollywood coming her way.

It means Boney Kapoor had offered Nerkonda Paarvai to Urvashi Rautela, but it is not clear whether she was offered to play the role enacted by Vidya Balan or Shraddha Srinath.

Vidya Balan was seen as Ajith's ailing wife, whereas Shraddha Srinath was the victim of a false case filed by powerful men in the H Vinoth-directorial flick.

Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela started her career with Singh Saab the Great. She was been part of successful films like Great Grand Masti and Kaabil. Currently, she is busy with a few films that include Pagalpanti.