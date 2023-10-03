Internet sensation Uorfi Javed often grabs headlines for her sartorial choices. Not many know that Uorfi designs her own outfits and proudly calls it DIY by Uorfi. The reality show star is often criticised by netizens for her choice of ensemble. Being unabashed and upfront, the actor gives a bold and fiery reply to trolls.

From tape to rope, candy floss or shirts, she has created outfits for herself with every object that she comes across.

During her recent outing, the actor was last seen flaunting her bruises. And now a picture of Uorfi doing havan and puja in the house has gone viral.

Did Uorfi Javed get secretly engaged in Hindu rituals?

Uorfi's sister took to her social media and shared a picture of Uorfi during hawan along with a mystery man. The actor's sister had covered the face of the person with a heart emoji. That raised curiosity among netizens.

Netizens were of the view that Uorfi was secretly seemingly engaged. But it is unclear as Uorfi hasn't posted anything about the newest member in life.

In the photo shared by her sister Urusa, Uorfi was seen wearing a blue salwaar kameez with a dupatta on her head. Meanwhile, the man in the photo appeared to be dressed in a formal outfit.

Take a look at the comment

The young actor has been part of several TV shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss OTT. Recently, Urfi Javed appeared as a Mischief Maker in the 14th edition of the reality TV show Splitsvilla.