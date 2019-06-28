US President Donald Trump wheezingly 'warned' Russian President Vladimir Putin against meddling in the upcoming US elections on Friday, June 28.

Trump made the tongue-in-cheek comment, "Don't meddle in US elections," after a reporter asked him whether he would issue a warning against Russia at a sideline meeting at the G-20 summit held in Japan today.

"Yes, of course, I will," Trump replied before making light of the issue concerning the Russian interference scandal in the 2016 United States elections campaign.

Trump had earlier said he enjoyed a "very very good relationship" with Putin and many "positive things will come out of the relationship."

On issues such as trade, Trump said: "We have many things to discuss, including trade and some disarmament, some little protectionism, in a very positive way."

While Putin laughed it off, the comment comes late after Trump was accused of being overly friendly with Putin for failing to confront the Russian leader regarding Russian interference in presidential elections at the Helsinki summit last year.

The Trump administration was under attack after US intelligence agencies concluded that Russians had hacked into Democratic candidate Hilary Clinton's emails using fake social media accounts.

The investigative report on the subject by Robert Mueller concluded that while the Russian interference is clearly proved, there is no substantial evidence to prove that US President Donald Trump had conspired with the Russian agencies to influence voters against candidate Hilary Clinton.