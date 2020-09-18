Donald Trump held a campaign rally in Mosinee, Wisconsin on late Thursday and continued with his regular rhetoric of tearing apart his Democrat rival Joe Biden. But an unusual behaviour of the US president, last night, took the internet by storm after he forgot the name of the place where he was and rather tried to play it off like he couldn't pronounce the town's name.

Trump forgets where he is.#BrainDead https://t.co/TpZ4PVFcrY — Paul the other one, it's got bells (@paulcshipley) September 18, 2020

Good God. He’s at a fucking campaign rally. Even Willie Nelson knows what town he’s playing. https://t.co/Ctk05cE98l — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) September 18, 2020

Trump's great memory: Not

Trump has claimed to have "one of the great memories of all time," but he sure seems to have a problem with names at times. A recent supercut video released last February shows the president struggling with names again and again.

The president in the video is shown to forget, alter or mispronounce the names of former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Energy Secretary Rick Perry, National Security Adviser John Bolton, the initials of the Customs and Border Patrol and the town of Paradise, California, among others.

Trump also has a tendency to lose his "great memory" when in court.

While being deposed in 2016 in connection with a lawsuit over Trump University, he said "I don't remember" 35 times, and reportedly used the same phrase 24 times in a 2012 case.

The case is so serious that an anonymous senior government official behind a new exposé on the inner workings of the White House had informed Newsweek that the president regularly struggles to "remember what he's said or been told."

Much of the nearly 260 pages of the anonymous official's tome, A Warning, which hit bookshelves last November, has been dedicated to sounding the alarm about Trump's alarming behaviour.

While the anonymous author, who is described only as a "senior official in the Trump administration" admits they are not "qualified to diagnose the president's mental acuity," they can say that "normal people who spend any time with Donald Trump are uncomfortable by what they witness."

"He stumbles, slurs, gets confused, is easily irritated, and has trouble synthesizing information, not occasionally but with regularity," the official warned.

Often, they say, "the president also can't remember what he's said or been told."

"Americans are used to him denying words that have come out of his mouth," the senior official wrote.

"Sometimes this is to avoid responsibility," he added.

The official also wrote that while Trump has often claimed to be highly intelligent, they say they have "seen the president fall flat on his face when trying to speak intelligently" on a number of topics on which he claims to be an expert.

Trump was last in Wisconsin two weeks ago, when he visited Kenosha after a police shooting, looting and the killing of two protesters.