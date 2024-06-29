All eyes are on Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment as the reports of their brewing financial crisis is making headlines. There were reports of the production house being in a debt of over Rs 250 cr. Several crew members had reportedly come forward to claim that the production house had failed to pay them wages for months.

Company in debt?

A report in Bollywood Hungama had also said that the seven floor building of the production house was set to be sold to pay off Rs 250 cr debt. Amid all this, there were some reports claiming that the production house had paid Rs 165 cr to Akshay Kumar for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ganpath. Now, Suneel Darshan has spoken on the matter and alleged that the number is closer to what Tiger Shroff received.

Suneel Darshan hints at Tiger's fee

"I can't comment since the figure mentioned by you seems inaccurate. That seems to be closer to Tiger Shroff's price," Darshan told Times Now. "I wouldn't like to comment on that. But I will say this: Vashu Bhagnani enjoyed a 'Midas Touch' phase in the 1990s when he collaborated with David Dhawan for almost half a dozen movies. He feels as the production house enters the correction phase, it's time to watch their new strategy which hopefully should put the movie industry on the right track," the producer claimed.

Jackky, Rakul trolled

Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh were trolled last week once the reports of the production house owing money to workers came to the forefront. Many slammed the duo for hosting such a lavish wedding when they owed money to people. Netizens also questioned Rakul and Jackky's business class trips and luxurious holiday that could have been used to pay off the debt.

Vashu Bhagnani had broken his silence on the matter. He had urged people who were waiting to be paid to come forward and speak to them directly instead of ranting on social media.