Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy's family is threatening to stall Sye Raa's pre-release event after not getting a sum of Rs 50 crore, which producer Ram Charan reportedly promised to give them.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a historical war drama film, based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy from Rayalaseema. The freedom fighter had three wives and his family has grown to 100 members over generations. Ram Charan is said to have promised to give Rs 50 crore to the fifth generation of his family for exchanging key information about Uyyalawada's life and legacy.

The members of Narasimha Reddy' family had staged a sit-in at Ram Charan's office in Jubilee Hills back in July after the producer failed to keep up his promise. They had claimed that he executed an agreement with them, promising to pay the compensation by June 30.

The latest we hear on the issue is that the family has reportedly planned to stall the pre-release event for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which will be held at LB Stadium and Hyderabad on Sunday evening.

According to reports, the members claimed that Ram Charan has not only failed to keep his promise, but also his office staff had threatened them with dire consequences if they do not stop bothering him about the payment.

It is reported that 23 protestors from Uyyalawada's family have planned to take legal help to stall the pre-release event of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The function will be held amidst tight security, as thousands of fans across the Telugu states are attending it. The police are expected to have a tough time handling the situation if the protest does take place.

Back in July, it was reported that Ram Charan is ready to pay them the promised compensation, but he was confused about the true claimants. "The problem is that there are about 100 people who are claiming to be the successors. They are also fighting internally and the matter is in court. We can listen to them, but can't decide anything yet," Deccan Chronicle had quoted a source as saying.