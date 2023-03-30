Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, and Suhana Khan, who are rumoured to be dating each other, have refuelled their dating rumours with a new video at Tina Shroff's birthday party. The new clip shows Agastya blowing a kiss to his rumoured girlfriend Suhana Khan, the daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife-interior designer Gauri Khan.

Did Suhana and Agastya confirm their relationship?

In the video, shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram on Wednesday, March 29, Suhana can be seen leaving the venue while Agastya had come out to drop her off along with Tania. While Suhana was chatting with Tania, Agastya stood nearby to help Suhana to her car. Before sitting in the car, Suhana waves at Agastya and in return, he blows a kiss and then closes the door of the car.

Check the video:

Relationship approved by parents?

A few months ago, there were reports that 'The Archies' co-stars are dating and their relationship have been approved by Agastya's mother Shweta Bachchan. Earlier, a source close to 'The Archies' production told Hindustan Times, "They would spend a lot of time together and were not even trying to hide their bond. While they don't plan to make it official yet, most people in the production house learnt about their bond in August 2022." The source also added that Shweta Bachchan "loves" Suhana and "approves of the relationship". "Agastya introduced Suhana as his partner to all the family members," the source had said.

Coming to the birthday bash, apart from Suhana and Agastya, Aryan Khan, Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan had also attended the party.

On the work front, Suhana and Agastya will make their Bollywood debut with director Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film 'The Archies', which will also mark the Bollywood debut of Khushi Kapoor, Yuvraj Menda, Vedang Raina, and Mihir Ahuja. The film is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics The Archies. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, the coming-of-age story will be released on Netflix.