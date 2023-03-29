Global icon Priyanka Chopra is in the headlines since yesterday for revealing the ugly truth behind the glitters of Bollywood. The 'Quantico' star admitted that she did move out of Bollywood because she wasn't getting the work she wanted and had a bad equation with some people.

Speaking to Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert, the actress said that she will reveal the real reason behind looking for work in US for the first time as she was feeling 'safe' during their conversation.

Priyanka said, "I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break." Following this, people started digging out that it was filmmaker Karan Johar who was mean to her and actress Kangana Ranaut added fuel to this by calling out KJo oldie being obnoxious with PC.

"This is what @priyankachopra has to say about Bollywood, people ganged up on her, bullied her and chased her out of film industry a self made woman was made to leave India. Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her," Kangana tweeted.

However, this is not the first time when Karan Johar has been alleged of cornering and playing dirty politics with people in Bollywood. The director has been labelled as the meanest guy in the industry by many of the outsiders who tried to be or have been a part of the B-town with their own talent.

Here's a list of people who have faced the wrath of Karan Johar, who is apparently known as the Godfather of the nepo kids, in Bollywood.

Sushant Singh Rajput

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise had left the entire nation in shock. Following his death, there were several rumours, out of which some were proven to be true, while some were false. After the actor's death, Karan Johar was slammed and massively trolled for allegedly harassing him during the launch of his film 'Drive' and reportedly making him feel inferior on several occasions.

Kartik Aaryan

Actor Kartik Aaryan has also allegedly faced the wrath of KJo when he had to leave 'Dostana 2'. There were rumours that Karan Johar was the one who replaced the actor from the Dharma film.

Kangana Ranaut

Actress Kangana Ranaut was the first person to voice out her opinion about Karan Johar and started the nepotism debate by calling him the movie mafia on the director's chat show "Koffee With Karan". Since then, she has always been extremely vocal about Karan Johar bullying actors and outsiders in the film industry.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Initially when Ayushmann Khurrana was trying his luck to make it in the film industry, the actor had met Karan Johar at an event where he had asked for his number. In response to this, the director had given him his office number and when he had called on that number, Ayushmann was told that Dharma doesn't cast outsiders.