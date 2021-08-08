The fans of Prashanth Sambargi have slammed Kiccha Sudeep claiming that the host humiliated the Bigg Boss Kannada 8 contestant at the grand finale stage of the reality show on Sunday, 8 August.

Sudeep is accused of being bias towards Prashanth Sambargi and repeatedly taking jibes at Prashanth Sambargi. Be it during the contestant's stay inside the house or after getting eliminated, the host has targeted Sambargi, netizens complain.

The 49-year-old actor used to usually expose the lies said by Prashanth Sambargi. He used to take jibes over the manner in which the contestant used to play the game. The fans felt that Sudeep was trying to portray Sambargi as a liar or a man who makes false claims.

So, many fans claim that Sudeep dislikes Prashanth Sambargi for taking on Sandalwood with baseless allegations last year when the film industry was hit by the drug scandal.

Check Out Select Fans Posted on Facebook:

Kristen Charles: Colors kannada are you reading these messages..if you are reading and if you are not fake then answer to Karnataka people why Prashanth sir is being targetted so badly...even today..Is it required..This doesnt show the host and BBK in good light...moreover Chakku is treated with respect

Home Tradecentre: Kristen Charles feeling bad see the show. It doesn't look like bigg boss fi ale. It should have been Roasting PRASHANTH. Very sad. If u cant respect him plz dont humilate him.

Rashmi Rash: Kishore Kumar haudu namagu Kuda hage anastu, mane alli irbekadru ade rithi nadkondru, mane Inda ache band melu Kuda namma Prashanth sir ge esht avamana madtare .. I didn't expect this from Sudeep sir.

Home Tradecentre: A big clap to the host. He is poking fun of Prashanth using chakri. Indirectly supporting chakri who showed wrong finger. Host wants to b good in eyes of chakri humilating Prashanth. Very sad. Thumbs down. Prashanth sir u are n always a winner

Meanwhile, Manju Pavagada, KP Aravind, and Manju Pavagada have ended at the top three places in Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. Going by the rumours, Manju has emerged victorious while Aravind has become the first runner-up.

Vaishnavi Gowda and Prashanth Sambargi ended at fourth and fifth places, respectively.