'Did someone push you?':Aishwarya Rai asks Aaradhya as she jumps; Abhishek Bachchan avoids paparazzi at Mumbai airport

After celebrating New Year abroad, celebs are now heading back to Mumbai. On Saturday morning, actor-couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan along with their daughter Aaradhya arrived in Mumbai after the New Year's getaway.

The trio didn't pose for paparazzi but were seen waving and smiling at paps. Several videos and pictures of Aishwarya, Aaradhya and Abhishek from Mumbai airport have gone viral.

In a video, Abhishek Bachchan is seen exiting the airport as Aishwarya and Aaradhya walk behind him. As he walked towards the car, the paparazzi asked Abhishek to stop to click pictures with Aishwarya, but he ignored the media and walked away.

While Aishwarya stopped and wished everyone a 'Happy New Year'.

The clip also shows, Aaradhya playfully jumping and walking. Her mother asked her, "Did someone push you?" She simply smiled. Abhishek waited near the car, making sure Aishwarya and Aaradhya got inside before closing the door. He then sat in the front seat of the vehicle. Before leaving in her car, Aishwarya told the paparazzi, "Happy New Year. God bless."

Who wore what

Abhishek Bachchan wore a blue sweatshirt, black pants and white shoes. Aishwarya was seen in a black sweatshirt, matching tights and sneakers. Aaradhya wore a black sweatshirt, denims and shoes.

Amid rumours of separation, Aishwarya and Abhishek were spotted together

Last year in July, Aishwarya and Abhishek sparked separation rumours when Aishwarya and her daughter arrived for Anant Ambani's wedding separately from the rest of the family. During photo-ops, Amitabh, Jaya, Abhishek, Shweta, Agastya Nanda, and Navya Nanda posed together, while Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya posed later. This added fuel to the ongoing divorce rumours.

However, in December they attended the annual day event at Aaradhya Bachchan's school, Dhirubhai Ambani School, together, this assured fans that everything was fine between the couple.

Work Front

Abhishek was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's I Want to Talk. The film was released in theatres on November 22 last year and it failed miserably at the box office. Abhishek will next star in Housefull 5, along with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever and Shreyas Talpade. The comedy film helmed by Tarun Mansukhani will also star Dino Morea, Chitrangada Singh, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma and Nikitin Dheer. Housefull 5 is scheduled to be released on June 6 this year.

Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II.