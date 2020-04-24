Accidents happen all the time. Many times we don't know when or how, and premonitions are quite rare. Due to the uncertainty, we can never be sure if something is intuition or just nervousness.

Amitabh Bachchan suffered a major injury in 1982 on the sets of Coolie which shook the nation. The actor once said at an event that, a night before the accident he had received a call from Smita Patil. She enquired about his health upon having a nightmare about him.

Amitabh Bachchan had a near-fatal accident on the sets of Coolie in 1982 in Bengaluru due to a miscalculated jump. The abdominal injury proved to be grave as the nation was shaken, while thankfully the actor recovered, it was an accident that caused a lot of grief and concern over the actor's health.

Nobody could have possibly anticipated the incident to take place, not even Amitabh Bachchan himself. However, the actor made a revelation in 2015 at the book launch of Smita Patil: A Brief Incandescence written by Maithili Rao and marked Smita Patil's 60th birth anniversary. Amitabh Bachchan had attended the event along with his wife Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

While speaking about Smita, the Bollywood actor said that when he was shooting for Coolie he had received a call from Smita in his hotel room at around 2 AM. The actor was thrown off because he had never received a call from her that late, but he answered thinking that it would be important.

He recounted their conversation, "Smita asked me if I was alright and in good health. I answered yes and she said that she just had a bad dream about me and that's the reason behind calling up so late in the night. The next day I had my accident."

Perhaps, it was a premonition she had. The duo shared the screen in many films such as Namak Halal, Shakti and Ghulami. While the iconic actress is no more, her memory lives on.