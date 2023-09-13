Katrina Kaif is known for her flawless beauty drop-dead gorgeous looks and simplicity. Ever since Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal, she has been posting stunning photos of herself on her social media. The actor is often spotted at the airports and brand events in traditional outfits.

Katrina's airport look

On Monday night, Katrina was snapped at the airport she looked elegant and simple as she Katrina opted for a simple mustard suit and paired it up with a dupatta. She tied her hair and wore black glasses to protect her eyes from arch lights.

However, eagle-eyed netizens spotted that her face and lips seemed swollen and were of the view that she had surgery probably.

Netizens flooded paparazzi post with comments.

One user wrote, "What have you done to your lips and your nose? Why???"

Another claimed, "She must have done Botox to her lips but trust me she hasn't done anything to her nose it's natural and to be honest she got the most beautiful nose in the world."

Katrina's recent appearances

Recently, Katrina launched a new range of beauty products, She was slammed that time also for going under the knife and running her face. After this, her Ethhas Airways ad went viral where netizens slammed her for running her looks.

Work front

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif celebrated her birthday actor husband Vicky Kaushal and her family in the Maldives. The actor dropped loved-up pictures from her dreamy birthday vacation. After the birthday celebrations, Katrina announced the release date of her upcoming film, 'Merry Christmas'.

Along with the intense poster, Katrina Kaif also unveiled the release date of the film and announced that Merry Christmas will hit the cinema halls on 15th December 2023. She will also be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan.