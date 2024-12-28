Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend, Iulia Vantur was recently spotted showering love on his step-mother, Helen. Iulia came to see off the veteran actress and walked her to her car post Arbaaz Khan's anniversary dinner. Iulia looked stunning in a tangerine-coloured outfit. She not only kissed Helen on her forehead but even gave her a warm hug. And what further caught everyone's attention?

Reactions to the video

Iulia saying 'Bye Mom' to Helen. Many on social media commented on the video and said how the singer could be observed telling Helen 'Bye Mom'. "She said 'Bye Mom'," wrote a user. "The affection Iulia has for Helen is what makes Salman happy," wrote another user. "This proves she is still dating Khan," a social media user commented.

"How much she loves and respects Salman's family members," another social media user wrote. However, there were many who judged Vantur's affection in the video. "Doesn't she have money yet to buy her own house and stay away from Salman's family? Or she still with them just for the sake of fame?" read a comment. "Is it all genuine or for fame and money?" questioned another user.

Why Vantur never talks about Salman

"I never talk about [Salman Khan] because I usually keep my personal life for myself. I feel this is the only area one should keep sacred. Our work anyway gives us all the exposure, but what's so intimate and private in your life, should be there only for you and your loved ones. That's the reason I've not been speaking about it. There are things that are so precious that you want to protect them," HT quoted her saying.